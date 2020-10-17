In Guinea, poverty tests Alpha Conde’s economic record

Fatou Conte and Diabate Famoro, two low-income workers in Guinea’s bustling seaside capital Conakry, are divided on President Alpha Conde’s economic success, just one illustration of the controversy over his bid for a third term.

The 82-year-old is running in Sunday’s election in the West African state after having won two past ballots partly on promises to deliver jobs and electricity to the impoverished nation.

But Sunday’s election comes after months of unrest in Guinea. Conde pushed through a new constitution in March that allowed him to sidestep two-term limits, defying months of mass protests against the move.

Still mired in poverty after a decade in power, Conde’s management of Guinea’s economy is a major campaign issue.

“Since Conde, we’ve had light,” said Fatou Conte, a 41-year-old bread vendor and supporter of the president.

Diabate Famoro, a struggling 33-year-old boilermaker, is less enthused. Power cuts are…