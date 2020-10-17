LMC, Next Digital deny reported rift

A joint statement dated 15th October 2020, was on Friday, October 16 issued by the League Management Company (LMC) and Next Digital Broadcasting Company Limited (Next Digital) reaffirming that there is no rift between the two companies and asking the public to discountenance pronouncements made by individuals or persons who do not represent the companies.

The statement signed by the leadership of both organizations read in part, “It has come to the attention of the League Management Company Ltd (“LMC”) and Next Digital Broadcasting Company Ltd (“Next Digital”) “the Companies” that, certain persons have taken it upon themselves to publish either by themselves or through others unauthorized, views and comments about the business and commercial relationship between LMC and Next Digital. Therefore, for the avoidance of doubt and as a matter of records we hereby state as follows:

” That our companies have not at any time or under any guise authorized or mandated…