Mabel Oboh calls for retraining for Police personnel

The ADC’s candidate in the just-concluded Edo governorship elections, Mabel Oboh, has said men of the Nigeria Police Force needed proper training, given the #ENDSARS protests currently rocking the federation.

She added her voice to the growing chorus of support for the peaceful protests calling for a total restructuring of the Police to put a stop to police brutality, noting that the time was right for a change.

She said: “For over a week, economic activities in some states of the federation have been grounded to a halt, no thanks to police extra-judicial-killings by SARS.

“It is sad that the lives of so many youths have been prematurely snuffed out by these gun-toting trigger-happy policemen.

“My prayers go out to those selfless youths and musicians on the streets, championing these peaceful demonstrations. It is high time those in authority realised that the lives of our youths matter.”

Oboh, a Nollywood veteran, added: “I commend the entertainers in…