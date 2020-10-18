59 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ibadan company – Oyo govt

The Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 has said that a total of 72 positive COVID-19 cases were recorded in the state on Friday.

The task force, in a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said that 59 out of the 72 cases were recorded in a company based in Ibadan.

Although it did not disclose the identity of the affected company, the task force said that the remaining 13 cases were from the community testing efforts.

Consequently, it force has warned residents of the state to remain vigilant over the COVID-19 pandemic and abide by all the laid down guidelines.

While stating that the state had yet to defeat the virus, it, however, assured the residents that there was no cause for alarm on the rising COVID-19 figure.

The task force said that government would continue to put all necessary measures in place to ensure the eradication of the virus in the state.

“Despite recording 72 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, we…