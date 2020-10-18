Buhari meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila over protests

By Rasheed Sobowale
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday was reported to have been in a meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
This was revealed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant to the President on New Media.
President @MBuhari currently meeting with Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker, @femigbaja on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 18, 2020
After the meeting, the NASS representatives, Lawan and Gbajabiamila, “appealed to Nigerian youth to end the #EndPoliceBrutality protests across the country as the government heard and accepted their genuine demands and working to address all of them.”
Speaking, the Senate President, Lawan said; “Since the issues [raised by the protesters] have been accepted [by the government] the time has come for the protests to…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper