Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan Railway Jan, 2021 — Minister

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says President Muhammadu Buhari will be commissioning the Lagos-Ibadan railway in January 2021 to improve movement for cargoes and passengers in the country.

Amaechi made this known during an oversight visit from Lagos to Ibadan to inspect the ongoing construction of the standard gauge in Ibadan on Saturday.

He said that the contractors had done their best with the project, while attributing weather conditions as one of the challenges being faced by the contractors.

“We have cooperation from the various communities along the standard gauge construction; the contractors have done what they could do but the problem is change in weather.

“They couldn’t work beyond that period, besides that, I think the contractors have done well.

“The construction is coming to an end; they are trying to beat the target they gave the ministry of transportation because there is huge…