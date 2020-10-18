CSOs assess, score govt’s performance

As UNDP predicts 115m people to join extreme poverty list in 2020

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the world marks 2020 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Saturday, October 15, 2020, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Sunday, assessed and scored Federal, State and Local Governments’ performance on poverty reduction in the country.

This year’s theme of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is, ‘Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all’, which the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, has predicted that 115 million people will join the extreme poverty list in 2020, majorly caused by the devastating impact of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports Nigeria is currently known as the poverty capital of the world, exceeding India with the largest rate of people living in extreme poverty, which about 86.9 million people in Nigerian live in severe poverty, and this is about 50 per cent of its entire…