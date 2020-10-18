Dialogue with protesters, Gani Adams tells Presidency

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to urgently enter into constructive dialogue with #ENDSARS protesters.

Adams, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, made this appeal in a letter to the President on Sunday.

According to him, the President must not use soldiers to forcefully stop the #ENDSARS protests rocking more than 20 states.

“I can’t imagine soldiers being sent to stop protests.

“Soldiers are trained to fight external aggression and we are dealing with peaceful protesters.

“It is wrong to give the impression that Nigeria is at war with her citizens.

“We must do everything to promote and defend democratic culture,’’ Adams said.

He also appealed the protesters to ensure the process was not hijacked by violent and recalcitrant people.

“I condemn violence in all forms; I strongly condemn the actions of some security operatives.

“I also condemn in the most profound manner the…