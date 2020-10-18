ENDSARS: You are a confusionist, Onuesoke blasts Shettima

By Festus Ahon

A FORMER Governorship aspirant in Delta State and Political commentator, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Sunday described the National President of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Comrade Shettima Yerima as a confusionist for saying the North would go to war if the #ENDSARS protesters forced President Muhammadu Buhari to resign.

Onuesoke who was reacting to Yerima’s outburst, wherein he threatened that the North would go to war if the #EndSars protests forces Buhari to resign, said “the statement by the Arewa youth leader is unbecoming of one who claims to be exposed to the dynamics of current happenings in Nigeria and the globe.

“It is disheartening that, while Nigerian youths are asking for a better and safer country where lives of the citizenry will be protected by those paid from taxpayers money, somebody is somewhere saying all sorts of nonsense.

“Nigerians are only demanding that the leadership of the country should sit-up by providing good…