Guard against anarchy, Methodist Bishop warns Govt

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA-Worried by the inhuman treatment being meted out to the #EndSARS protesters, Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr. Sunday Onuoha, has called on the federal and state governments to guard against anarchy during the protest.

Bishop Onuoha, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-faith Dialogue Forum for Peace, gave the advice in a statement, explaining that he was heartbroken watching the youths who are the hope of the country being subjected to various degrees of humiliation because they want to chart a new course.

He warned that the tensed situation may turn into anger and frustration while the country may slide to anarchy.

Warning the government against detaining peaceful protesters, the cleric stated that the campaign is now a global affair as celebrities and countries are supporting the call for EndSARS.

In his words; “When someone is fighting for a genuine course, it is wrong to beat the person, and same time…