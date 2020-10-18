How DSS held Coalition of Northern Groups’ leaders for 5 hours

By Bashir Bello

KANO— The leaders of Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, leading the #EndInsecurityNow protest to demand for end and lasting solution to insecurity in the northern Nigeria, were held at the Department of State Services, DSS, from 10p.m on Friday, till 3a.m. on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Coalition, on Saturday, eased down its protest in Kano State.

One of the conveners of Coalition of Northern Groups, Dr. Muhammad Nawaila, said the group decided to ease down the protest after a short walk from Daula roundabout to Bompai, where it successfully handed over its letter to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani, who promised to follow up on the matter.

According to him, “Initially, on Friday during a briefing, we insisted that we will go ahead with our protest today (Saturday) and to converge at Kofar Gidan Sarki Juma’at Mosque to proceed to Kofar Nassarawa under the…