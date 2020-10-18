Kaduna youths join EndSARS protest

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Youths in their hundreds took over some roads in Kaduna on Saturday, demanding an end to insecurity, kidnapping and the alleged sins of police SARS.

They said posterity would not judge them right if they failed to join their counterpart to condemn “bad governance” and #ENDSARS.

Some of them were displaying placards with inscriptions like “#ENDSARS”, “Justice for SARS victims and survivor”, “Reform Police”, “Stop killings in Kaduna”; “Kidnapping must end.”

Police and other security agents were seen, following them calmly .

The protest ,however,caused gridlock near the Ahmadu Bello Stadium and Railway roundabout,Kaduna.

According to a source, “the protesters gathered early in the morning are still on the ground.”

“They said it has become necessary to lend their voices and call on the authorities to do the needful before it leads to the revolution they will not be able to manage.”

“That they don’t have anyone…