Lagos creates helpline, expands access to treatment

….Seeks collaboration with stakeholders, investors in agric

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has established a mental health helpline- ‘Lagos Lifeline – 0909000MIND (09090006463)’ to provide citizens with access to mental health information and help including telephone counseling, social support and referral where appropriate.

Also, the state government has called on stakeholders and investors in the agriculture landscape especially those in the private sectors to collaborate with government to boost food production and security.

On the mental health issue, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi spoke on the occasion to commemorate Year 2020 World Mental Health Day.

While reviewing the implementation of various mental health policies, programmes and projects initiated by the State government to improve citizens access to mental health care, he noted that the drive towards ensuring that all people have access to mental health services that will…