NIPOST threatens to reclaim all encroached lands

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Nigerian Postal Services, NIPOST has threatened to deploy all means and strategies to recover all it encroached landed properties across the country.

The NIPOST Post-master and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi who disclosed this during his familiarization visit to the Kano district office under Kaduna Zonal office, decried serious encroachment of the service properties.

Adewusi said, “We have seen serious encroachment of Its properties across the country. But with the NIPOST properties company, it will address that. It will recover them using all manners or strategies.”

The Post-master who also decried the threats pose by internet on it which he said has led to the continue decline in the services Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, further, hinted that plans are underway to upgrade the services to run a NIPOST e-government services which will be second to none in order to boost its IGR.

According to him, “Our vision is…