Polygamy saving women from bondage, abusive husbands – Scholars

Dr. Shehu Aboki, a lecturer in the Department of Islamic Studies, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, says Islam encourages polygamy to protect the dignity of women, save them from bondage and maltreatment by abusive husbands.

Aboki made the observation at the launch of a book titled: ‘A Room of her own; Transition from Monogamy to Polygamy in Islam’, written by Hajiya Tawakaltu Yusuf, on Saturday in Sokoto.

Aboki explaìned that polygamy was also to create harmony in the society and ensure certainty in the lives of women, contrary to misconceptions by non-Muslims.

He explained that Islam allows both monogamy and polygamy based on certain conditions.

“Polygamy and monogamy are all allowed and practised in Islam. If one can have peace in any of the two, Islam has granted such practice.

“Moreover, the Qur’an has specifically identified conditions and directions for polygamy and monogamy to ensure peace among couples,” he said.

He commended the author for her…