Sojourners and Foreigners on Earth

By Femi Aribisala

There was strife between the herdsmen of Abraham and those of his nephew Lot. Therefore, Abraham decided it would be best for Lot and him to go their separate ways. He told Lot to decide which way to go: if he goes left, he will go right; if he goes right, he will go left.

Lot was greedy and impetuous. He did not defer to his uncle to make the first choice as his elder. He quickly chose the better-looking and well-watered land. However, the part he chose turned out to include evil Sodom and Gomorrah. The part he rejected turned out to be the Promised Land.

What is the moral of this story? Do not believe your eyes. The better-looking is not necessarily better. The good-looking man might not turn out to be the better husband. The beautiful woman might not be the better wife.

Blind man

I was born blind. As a result, I did not know I was lame. From birth, I was using crutches, but I did not know this. Neither did my parents or my colleagues. But one fateful day,…