The kind of Police Nigeria needs — Lawyers, CSOs

By Henry Ojelu

Like a wide fire, the #EndSARS protest embarked on a few days ago by some youth against incessant harassment, arrest, detention and extra-judicial killing by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Nigeria Police, has spread across the country.

Irked by the failure of successive governments to address the horrible human rights abuses by officers of the squad, thousands of youths in Abuja, Lagos, Osun, Delta, Rivers matched the streets to register their anger and frustration.

Initially, little attention was given to the protesters by both the federal and state government but after days of relentless agitations with many blocking major roads and sleeping overnight at protest venues, some senior police officers and government officials addressed the aggrieved youth assuring them that the issue would be tackled. Despite those assurances, the mind of the protesters were all made up- SARS must be disbanded.

With the protest already spreading abroad to the United…