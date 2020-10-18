‘Those promising Igbo president in 2023 are deceiving them’

By Jimitota Onoyume

AREWA leader in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has asked Igbo to forget about presidency in 2023 if they fail to build bridges of peace across the country.

Saidu, in a chat with the Sunday Vanguard, said those promising Igbo the presidency without the need for them to build bridges of peace were only deceiving them, adding that in Oyigbo, Rivers State, Igbo organisations had, on several occasions, killed several northerners doing legitimate business in the area with no word from Igbo leaders condemning the action.

“Anybody promising Igbo president in 2023 is just deceiving them. Your children are killing Hausas in Rivers. You have not addressed this. If they like, let them go to Buhari or Asiwaju Tinubu, they will not get it until they address the need for peaceful co existence”, he said.

Saidu, who is also the Dam-buran of Port Harcourt and leader of northern community in Rivers State, said he loves Niger Delta, adding that he…