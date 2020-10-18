We will not allow anarchy in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has warned that it will not allow the country to be thrown into anarchy following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protests.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Saturday when he featured on a late night Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File”

The programme entitled, “EndSARS Protest: The Way Forward,” was monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The minister said Saturday’s assassination attempt on the Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, while addressing the protesters was a clear confirmation that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior agenda.

He noted that while the original conveners of the protests might have meant well, it was obvious that they were no longer in control of the initiative.

“Peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy and that is why the Federal…