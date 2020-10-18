We’re ready to light up the music industry – Shuavy

By Ekaette Bassey

With a newly-released four-track EP, fast-rising duo, Joshua and Victor Onodu, otherwise known as Shuavy, have made a statement about their talent as they continue to climb the ladder steps of the music industry.

As they appear to be catching the attention of music enthusiasts, the duo disclosed that it was only a matter of time before their music started commanding widespread attention because it is their passion, not business.

According to them, the mission is to light up the music industry with their music and videos as they rolled out plans to take over.

“Making music is what we have been doing since our childhood. I remember my brother and I would always gather our siblings at night and mime to them songs of popular artists such as D’banj, P-Square and 2face. They would laugh and cheer us on. We performed break dance and stunts at several university shows. So, sooner or later, we’ve had the belief that the big break would come.”

Speaking on…