AGF receives list of 35 SARS operatives okayed for dismissal, trial

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Monday, received a list of 35 operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, who have been recommended for prosecution and outright dismissal from the Nigeria Police Force.

The list of the indicted SARS operatives, drawn from 12 States and the Federal Capital Territory, was handed to the AGF at the Federal Ministry of Justice Headquarters in Abuja, by a team led by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu.

The NHRC boss told newsmen that the affected SARS officers were found culpable of offences that ranged from alleged extra-judicial killings, unlawful arrest and detention, threat and intimidation, unfounded allegations, seizure of properties, as well as illegal blockage of bank accounts of innocent citizens.

Their indictment was…