Be bold, courageous, Buratai tasks personnel

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has tasked officers and men of Nigerian Army Armoured Corps to be bold and courageous in tackling insurgency when deployed to the theater of operation.

Buratai gave the charge during the live firing demonstration of the newly-purchased VT4 MBT and ST1 light tank at the Victor Kure Armour Range, Bauchi, on Sunday.

He said the training of the personnel of the corps had prepared them to take decisive action in the ongoing fight against terrorist in the North East.

“I was with you in June, I spoke to you on the need to be bold and courageous.

“This you must carry along as you are deployed after this course to any theatre of operation or any hotspot across the country.

“I expect you as you go to the field, you must be decisive and deal with them with this because when you combine the fire power mobility and shock action, the adversary will have no option than to behold and be dealt with cogently.

“You must beat them…