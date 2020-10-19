BREAKING: #EndSARS protesters shut Alausa Secretariat

Turn back workers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

#EndSARS protesters in the early hours on Monday, stormed Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, and shut the premises preventing workers from entering the premises.

The protesters locked all the entrances to the secretariat and turned back motorists and pedestrians from coming out and going into the premises.

Commuters were seen stranded at bus stops due to few commercial buses on the road.

Some of the areas where the protesters have occupied include; Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ikorodu Road, LASU-Iba Road by Isheri-Roundabout, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

Vanguard

Related