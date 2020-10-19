Buhari, NASS leadership brainstorm on quick implementation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly led by President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the ongoing nationwide #ENDSARS protest.

The meeting it was gathered was to review the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country and to determine the quickest way to implement the protesters’ five-point demand.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Senate President, Dr. Lawan said the parley with the President was to decide on an expeditious manner to implement the demand.

He said it was a trying moment for the government and thanked the President for exhibiting great democratic credentials.

The Senate President pointed out that the youth had made their legitimate demands and the government has listened.

Lawan said: “This is certainly a trying moment for our country and the…