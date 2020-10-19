COVID-19: Stockbrokers seek economic turnaround

…To brainstorm at workshop

By Peter Egwuatu

Stockbrokers in Nigeria have emphasized the need for government to urgently leverage the capital market for a turnaround in the economy and curtail the effect of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, CIS, Olatunde Amolegbe, ahead of the institute’s 2020 Annual Conference said: “The Federal Government should access medium and long term fund from the market to finance budget deficit and build infrastructure among others. Companies should also explore the market to shore up working capital, invest in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), enhance profitability and boost return on investment (ROI).”

Corroborating him, the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi noted that Covid-19 pandemic had necessitated the need for comprehensive turnaround of Nigeria’s economy.

“We are sending a poser to the government:…