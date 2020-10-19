Ebonyi Assembly gives PDP 7 days ultimatum to zone Presidential slot to South East

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Monday gave the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 7 days ultimatum to zone the 2023 presidential slot to the southeast zone of the country.

Addressing Newsmen in Abakaliki, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru made it clear that if the demands of the House Members were not met, it will pave way for dire consequences for the Party in the State.

Nwifuru who explained that the southeast zone has lots of qualified personalities to run for the presidential position in 2023 added that the zone had paid its dues in the political arena, in order to position it for the presidential slot on the 18 February 2023 Presidential election.

“The unity of our beloved country, Nigeria, has always been hinged on the principles of equity, justice, and fairness. It is on such conventional wisdom that the country has striven to grow and develop equally across all her…