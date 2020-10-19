IGP reveals criteria used in selecting SWAT team

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has reaffirmed that the new Police Tactical Team, SWAT, launched in lieu of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

Highlighting the criteria included in the selection of the new team personnel, he noted that the officers screened for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard by the Force Public Relation Officer, DCP Frank MBA, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) was reported will be partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross…