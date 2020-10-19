Nigeria must be made to meet yearnings of citizens now – Fayemi

…Lists gains, challenges of governing Ekiti

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State marked two years of his second term at the weekend. In this anniversary chat, he shares his thoughts on the state of the nation, how to make Nigeria work for all Nigerians, his achievements, challenges and constraints as governor in the last 730 days, and legacies he would like to be remembered for.

On the gains, challenges, constraints of governing Ekiti State in the last two years

During the campaigns in 2018, I said I had unfinished business which was the reason I was returning to Ekiti, not that I didn’t have an alternative or I just wanted to be governor for its own sake. I was a minister at the time I chose to go back because of the circumstances of my exit from office. I wanted to ensure that we win the state back and then complete many projects embarked on in my first term as well as entrench an irreversible development…