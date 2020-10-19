No protester should be brutalised by Army ― NUJ warns FG



By Adeola Badru

As men of the Nigerian Army took over the streets across the country in the name of Operation Crocodile Smile, the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the troops to ensure that none of the protesting youths is killed or brutalised during the exercise.

The NUJ made the call on Monday, in a statement signed by the state chairman, Ademola Babalola and secretary, Sola Oladapo, urging the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, to direct his men to exercise utmost caution and ensure adherence to citizens-friendly rules of engagement.

Babalola reminded the soldiers that the ongoing nationwide protest, which started as a clamour for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was not just about police reform, but also about getting those in leadership positions to heed the call to make the country a better place for the citizenry.

The statement read: “We wish…