Salami panel is trying to indict Magu at all cost — Lawyer

. ..faults verification of recovered assets without Magu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri – Abuja

Lead counsel to the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, on Sunday, accused the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential Judicial Commission of Inquiry, of trying to indict their client at all cost.

The suspended EFCC Chairman is facing probe over allegations bordering on abuse of office and mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, raised the allegations against him in a memo he forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magu’s lawyer, Mr. Wahab Shittu, in a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday, accused the panel of “scheming” to indict the suspended EFCC boss before the final submission of the probe report to President Buhari.

Shittu further faulted the panel for embarking…