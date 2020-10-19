Thematic concerns in JP Clark’s Night Rain

By Prisca Sam-Duru

‘Night Rain’, a narrative poem of 47 lines without stanzas, remains one of the most beautiful works among John Pepper Clark’s literary creations. The poem reflects on the impact of nature on humans. In the case described by the author, the poetic persona narrates his ordeal and that of his family during a night downpour.

The poet represents his environment which depicts the Niger-Delta region of Nigeria from where he hailed through a night rain that usually disrupts the family’s peaceful sleep.

The first and second lines; ‘What time of night it is I do not know’, clearly indicate the narrator’s inability to tell what time the rain wreaked havoc but is sure it’s dark.

John Pepper Clark’s poems are usually diverse in subject matter, and to ensure that they are aesthetically enriched, the poet often uses symbols and images that are characteristically local.

In the poem in review, he employs the description of a rainstorm in his village to…