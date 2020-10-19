Union raises alarm over job loss in food sector

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

LAGOS—Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, Monday, urged the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to urgently wade into rising cases of redundancies in the food sector to save members’ jobs.

President of FOBTOB, Quadri Olaleye, said this in Oye-Ekiti in Ekiti State, during the commissioning of FOBTOB Hostel Project 3, a 42-room hostel for students at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the unavailability of foreign exchange, low sales, high cost of production, border closure for over a year and difficult operating environment have brought about redundancy in the sector as employers can no longer cope with meeting demands of the workforce.

“For now I have more than five companies that sent a letter to us that they want to carry out redundancy…