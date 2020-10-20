Akwa Ibom appoints new management company for Ibom Hotels & Golf Resort

By Peter Egwuatu

ECONOMY

The Akwa Ibom State Government has appointment Icon Hotels and Resorts Nigeria, the Nigerian subsidiary of one of Africa’s leading hospitality management companies, Icon Hotel Group Africa, as managers of its Uyo based 5-star Ibom Hotels & Golf Resort.

This is in a bid to further grow tourism and hospitality potentials of the state as economic activities resume nationwide.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Akparawa Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, in a statement, weekend charged the Icon Hotels& Resorts management team to bring their expertise to bear in managing the hotel.

While congratulating Icon Hotels& Resorts on the appointment, he stressed the need to onboard innovative ideas in attracting patronage for the hotel and the overall tourism development of the state. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the new managers in the discharge of their duties as both parties collectively ensure that Ibom Hotel becomes…