Cordros capital creates more subsidiaries

By Cynthia Alo

CAPITAL MARKET

Cordros Capital Limited has announced expansion of its businesses with the establishment of three new subsidiaries.

In a statement yesterday the Company announced that it had obtained all relevant licenses and regulatory approvals to open shop for its Insurance Brokerage, Trustees, and Registrars businesses.

According to the statement, the new businesses will commence operations in earnest.Speaking on this development, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Wale Agbeyangi, said the operating license was granted by the relevant bodies including, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) while Cordros Trustees Limited, and Cordros Registrars Limited have been granted operating licenses by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Agbeyangi explained that it has always been the passion of the Cordros Group to help its clients grow their wealth and assets, regardless of their…