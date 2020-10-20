Death Squads Masquerading as Law Enforcement Agents: Getting to the roots of the problem

By Ola Balogun

Now that tongues have loosened, exposing the horrendous misdeeds of the dreaded SARS outfit to public scrutiny, many Nigerians have discovered with shock that the widespread instances of torture and extra-judicial killings attributed to SARS operatives bear a close resemblance to the horror tales associated with the activities of death squads in past situations in other parts of Africa, such as in Idi Amin’s Uganda or in apartheid South Africa…

Ethiopia under Mengistu’s iron fist, Dr. Hastings Banda’s murderous regime in Malawi, and Sekou Toure’s merciless recourse to a barbaric reign of terror behind a hypocritical ‘socialist’ facade are all examples that spring readily to mind in this connection.

The revelations about the sinister goings on in the SARS police units are also reminiscent of the manner in which killer units proliferated under dictators like Mobutu, Eyadema, Siad Barre, Sergeant Doe and co.

The same ugly phenomenon also reared its…