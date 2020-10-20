ENDSARS: Quarter-To-Midnight In Nigeria – Vanguard News

By Yinka Odumakin

The cerebral Professor of Political Science, Bolajji Akinyemi, did something beautiful about the UN disaster clock during the June 12 political crisis in 1993. He talked about the measuring rod of the temperature of a disaster-prone country. The clock is put at a quarter-to-midnight when the country is fully at the edge.

A few days after Nigeria did what it usually does with organised labour whenever it pretends to take on issues relating to the welfare of the downtrodden, suddenly came a great protest the ruling class had no answer to in form of the #EndSARS agitation.

The movement was faceless but shook the country to its foundations.

A ruling class not blessed with more than a brain that would put a country in a perpetual crisis mode could not decode what was going on. It couldn’t decode that the anger against the excesses of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, was a summary of the frustration with a badly mismanaged country that offers no good thing…