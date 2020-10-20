How FG can stop #EndSARS protests

..Say APC may pay a huge price in 2023 if…

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Retired military officer, Capt. Aliyu Umar Babangida has warned the federal government to resist the temptation of deploying soldiers to quell ongoing nationwide protests against operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, saying the boomerang effect will be difficult to manage. Rather, the protesters should be engaged in genuine negotiations that will convince them of the seriousness on the part of government to address the issues, he said.

Capt. Umar gave the advice in an exclusive chat with Vanguard on Tuesday, saying the originators of the protests are young enlightened minds that will stand their ground if government chooses to unleash military might against them.

While noting that dialogue will bring about peace between the protesters and government, Umar called for the use of some influencers who understand the peculiarities of the youths, rather than the old model of sending “high powered…