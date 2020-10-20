Lagos #EndSARS protesters defy curfew, blocked roads

EndSars Protester continue at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

 

In sheer flagrant disregard to 24 hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government on Tuesday, #EndSARS protesters were adamant to retreat as they continued to lay siege on the roads.

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier imposed a 24 hour curfew on Lagos which commenced at 4 pm, aimed at dispersing the protesters following infiltration and hijacking of the protests by hoodlums in the state.

 

The protesters in some parts were seen making preparation to kill a cow for a planned carnival slated to take place later in the night.

 

It was gathered that the protesters tasked nearby residents at the Ojodu-Berger area of the state to donate cow and bags of rice for the carnival, occupied the barricaded road.

 

They later killed a cow, and started cooking while dancing to various kinds of blaring music.

 

Also, motorists and…



