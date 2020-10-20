Lawyers reject acting Chief Judge, block governor’s office in Calabar

…Ayade swears in another Chief Judge, urges him to be fair

By Ike Uchechukwu & Emma Una

Legal practitioners under the auspices of Concerned Laywers in Cross River State, yesterday, blocked the entrance to Governor Ben Ayade office in Calabar, demanding the appointment of a substantive chief judge for the state.

Ayade’s had earlier in the day, sworn-in Justice Effiom Ita as the Acting Chief Judge of the state following the failure of the National Judicial Commission, NJC, to ratify the appointment of Justice Maurice Eneji as substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Swearing in Justice Ita at the Executive Council Chambers, Ayade said the decision to swear in Justice Ita was in accordance with the directives of the NJC that the next in rank to Eneji in the state’s judiciary be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge, following the expiration of Eneji’s period on September 3, 2020, after acting for two tenures of three month each.

He said: “The period…