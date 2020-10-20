PenCom urges RSA holders to participate in Data Recapture Exercise

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has appealed to all active Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders and retirees to cooperate with agents that would be visiting their organisations to carry out the Data Recapture Exercise (DRE)

PenCom’s Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Peter Aghahowa, made the appeal via a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) was directed by the commission to obtain the relevant information required for the DRE from RSA holders and the process is ongoing.

“One of the information required for the exercise is the National Identity Number (NIN).

“The commission is desirous to ensure that all RSA holders are able to exercise their rights of transferring their RSAs from one PFA to another, in anticipation of the formal launch of the RSA Transfer System during the last quarter of 2020.

“The commission, therefore, wishes to notify all RSA holders that the completion of the DRE is a prerequisite…