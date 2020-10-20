Police confirm burning of 3 trucks, rape of 3 girls in Ekiti

The Police Command in Ekiti on Tuesday confirmed that some hoodlums allegedly gang raped three girls during the ongoing EndSARS protest in the state.

The police also confirmed that three trucks belonging to a popular business conglomerate in the country were burnt down at various spots during the protest.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman of the Police Command, confirmed the burning of the trucks and the rape of the girls to newsmen on Tuesday.

He warned that hoodlums were gradually hijacking the protests, which he said could portend danger for the country.

” Every Nigerian or group has the legitimate right to protest but the moment you start destroying properties, then it has become another thing.

“We appeal to the youth to refrain from wanton destruction of lives and propertues under the guise of protests”.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that two of the lorries were burnt opposite Similoluwa area of Ado…