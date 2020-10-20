Reps threaten to sanction Emefiele over 5,000 frozen accounts

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, urged the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele to unfreeze five thousand accounts, allegedly frozen by the apex monetary institution.

The lawmakers issued the directive, after adopting a “Motion of Urgent National Importance”, sponsored by Rep. Mark Gbillah(Benue-PDP).

In raising “Concerned about the plethora of petitions and “save our soul” (SOS) appeals from Nigerian Citizens across the country In recent times about the untold hardship and poverty they are experiencing from extended freezing of their personal, corporate and other accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), reports of the current unprecedented freezing of over 5000 bank accounts in Nigeria by the CBN and allegations of injustice, illegality, victimisation and prejudice by the CBN against innocent Nigerians in the freezing of their accounts.

“The burgeoning number of accounts being frozen…