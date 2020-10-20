Social media on fire over attack on #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerians have taken to the micro blogging sites, ‘Facebook and Twitter’, to condemn the alleged attack on peaceful protesters ‘#ENDSARS’, at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

Nigerian Police Force has been accused of maltreating and extra judiciously killing innocent youths in the country which led to the nationwide protests.

Since the protest began thirteen days ago, reports had it that those protesting over Police brutality and reformation of the system, have been doing so within the circumference of tranquility, maturity and calmness, until Tuesday, 20-10-2020, when hoodlums infiltrated and caused havoc by burning down police stations, correctional centres (Prison), and killing innocent Nigerians.

Based on that, Lagos state government and other state governors, like osun and Ondo imposed twenty four hours curfew in their various states.

Knowing their rights as enshrined in Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended, which guarantees freedom…