Stop attacking #EndSARS protesters with hired hoodlums, policemen, PANDEF warns

By Emma Amaize

PAN Niger- Delta Forum PANDEF, has demanded a halt to acts of intimidation, harassment and physical assault by hired hoodlums and police officers of well-meaning young Nigerians peacefully indicating their frustrations over how the affairs of their country are being conducted.

PANDEF, umbrella body of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger-Delta, in a statement by the national chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd.) said the brutalization in various cities across the country, particularly Abuja and Benin City, Edo State, was condemnable.

It also deemed the nationwide “Operation Crocodile Smile” exercise announced by the Army as most provocative and another unnecessary misadventure. It is our well-considered stance that soldiers have no business trying to do “police” job and thus do not have to get involved in the peaceful and intellectual #EndSARS protests

The statement read in part: “We further demand the…