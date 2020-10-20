TRIBUTE: John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo (1935-2020)

BY Obi Nwakanma

There is the story of John Pepper Clark and his best friend, Kayode Jibowu at the University College Ibadan. One evening in 1956, in the common room of Tedder Hall, they had engaged in what must still be the longest, fiercest, and most passionate debate at the university to date.

It went on and on till so very late into the night, and ended only when both of them exhausted by dispute, broke down weeping from the very intensely aroused emotions. Even the point of the dispute, viewed against the light of hindsight, would be very amusing, even possibly light, to contemporary scrutiny. It was about which musical interpretation of a classical composer by two different performers was better than the other. The point of this is of course, to situate J.P. Clark – brash, short-fused, and eminently choleric.

It is often said that his elder brother, Blessing, gave him the name “Pepper” because he was, even as a child, hot-tempered, and as spicy as…