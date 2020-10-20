Umahi decries police extortion, brutality in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi on Monday said the state government would no longer tolerate extortion and brutality on the people by police personnel in the state.

Umahi, who made the announcement at the old-Government House complex while addressing #EndSARS protesters, said that any form of roadblocks would no longer be tolerated anywhere in the state.

The governor said that he would meet the state commissioner of police and the commandant of the military cantonment for the immediate enforcement of the order.

“We will only accept a situation where security personnel stay by the roadside, stop and check any vehicle they suspect after which the person goes.

“Resist any policeman who asks you for money and call me on phone because enough is enough,” he said.

He urged the protesters to be mature in their protests and to conduct themselves peacefully, saying they had by their actions, achieved much for themselves, the state and the…