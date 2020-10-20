Young man commits suicide in Enugu community

The deceased body, Sunday Ikenna Eze hanging on a cashew tree at Ala Ugbele Obukpa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday.

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

There was pandemonium at the hill-side community of Ala Ugbele Obukpa, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as a 23-year-old boy identified as Ikenna  Sunday Eze, allegedly committed suicide, Sunday night.

Though, he left no suicide note behind, one of his younger brothers,  Chidubem Eze, informed Vanguard that  he gave a hint about his death the night he took own life.

The younger Eze said that the deceased had told his father, Sustainus Eze, to take care of his siblings when he dies, adding that the father didn’t take the statement seriously.

When our reporter probed further about his health status, Chidubem said “He has been having insomnia for sometime now but he has been going about his normal businesses.

”No member of the family had any problem with him and there was no misunderstanding…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

