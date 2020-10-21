Akure EndSARS protest, mere political aggression — Ondo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described the ongoing EndSARS protest in Akure, the state capital, as mere political aggression, resulting from defeat from the just-concluded gubernatorial poll in the state.

Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Akure.

“APC identifies with the sincere and genuine agitation for a better Nigeria, but quick to add that what is happening in Akure is no longer a protest to end SARS, but a political aggression, resulting from electoral defeat,” he stated.

Kalejaye, who decried the burning of the party’s secretariat in Akure and the attack on its state Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, said that the action was sponsored by an opposition political party in the state.

He said that the prompt intervention by the policemen saved the party chairman from being lynched by the attackers.

“It took the intervention of a team of policemen from Elerinla police station to…