BREAKING: Some losses are irreplaceable, we’ll get justice for all ― Osinbajo speaks,

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed sadly over the losses of some protesting youths attacked at Lekki Tollgate.

He also sends messages to members of the Nigeria Police that lost their lives too.

In a short thread of his verified Twitter account, Osinbajo said: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. – YO.”