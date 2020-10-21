DEVELOPING: Channels TV goes off air, reason unknown

Channels TV has suddenly gone off air, without explanation.
A programme was on, where the field reporters were reporting live. One of the reporters’ video started shaking as if disturbed before he was taken off air.
A few minutes later, the station went off air.
Reacting, Sulaiman Aledeh, a former staff of Channels TV, tweeted his concern for the safety of the members of staff.
Earlier, TVC was attacked and set ablaze.
Sulaiman Aledeh’s tweet:
@channelstv has been frozen for over 45mins now. I hope we are ok? You better be safe and sound cos we can’t afford a total blackout. Can’t reach @ayoozugbakun1 of @tvcnewsng Many journalists can’t publish news just as others can’t be reached. 💔 😥 #LekkitollgateMassacre
— sulaiman aledeh (@aledeh) October 21, 2020
