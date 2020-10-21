DEVELOPING: Channels TV goes off air, reason unknown

Channels TV has suddenly gone off air, without explanation.

A programme was on, where the field reporters were reporting live. One of the reporters’ video started shaking as if disturbed before he was taken off air.

A few minutes later, the station went off air.

Reacting, Sulaiman Aledeh, a former staff of Channels TV, tweeted his concern for the safety of the members of staff.

Earlier, TVC was attacked and set ablaze.

Sulaiman Aledeh’s tweet:

